Nokia: No more Symbian smartphones

With the beginning of this summer, we will not see any Nokia Symbian smartphones being sold. Demand has steadily decreased in recent months.

The 808 Pure View - introduced in February 2012 - will be the last phone of its kind. Financial Times reports that the Finnish phone giant is set to stop production and shipments of its Symbian smartphones as of summer this year.



A total of around 100 million Symbian devices have been sold to date. However, declining customer interest showed. During the last quarter, Nokia stated that it had sold just 500'000 devices.