© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Intevac receives $27m production contract from U.S. Army

Intevac Photonics, a subsidiary of Intevac, has received a contract for USD 27 million for the production of night vision cameras for the Apache Helicopter’s Pilot Night Vision Sensor (PNVS) program for the U.S. Army.

The contract, from the U.S. Army's PM Apache Office in Huntsville, Alabama, includes the delivery of over 500 M611 cameras, which are based on Intevac’s EBAPS (Electron Bombarded Active Pixel Sensor) design of digital imaging sensors for extreme low-light level detection.



"This is the largest contract award Intevac Photonics has received and is a direct result of our successful development work with the U.S. Army over the past year. This demonstrates the ongoing success in the fielding of our core EBAPS sensor technology for key U.S. Military platforms and applications, and our ability to deliver system-level night vision products," commented Drew Brugal, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intevac Photonics.