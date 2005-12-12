Xilinx, Toshiba and UMC in 45 nm team

Toshiba and UMC has extended their cooperation with Xilinx in the development of the 45 nm processes.



The foundry UMC has been a supplier to Xilinx for many years but now even Toshiba has joined the team. –They are developing and manufacturing their own products which is a benefit to us, said Richard Terrill at Xilinx.



The three companies have already produced FPGAs in 65 nm. –These are two different processes and you can not just move the constructions from one process to another. The first commercial circuits in 65 nm will arrive within the next year just about the time for the take off for the 45 nm processes, said Richard Terrill.