Plexus to Manufacture Revolutionary<br> Medical Imaging System

Luminetx, a developer of biomedical technologies, has awarded an exclusive two-year agreement to Plexus to serve as Luminetx's integrated system manufacturer for their patented infrared vein imaging device, VeinViewer(tm).

Hailed by Time magazine as "one of the most amazing medical inventions of the year," VeinViewer is a breakthrough device that will revolutionize medical procedures and improve the quality of global health-care. The visionary product is a venous imaging system that uses infrared light and other patented technologies to project a real-time image of subcutaneous veins directly onto the surface of a patient's skin.



Plexus Corporation, a contract manufacturer based in Wisconsin,USA specializes in providing engineering and design services, in addition to production and assembly, for industry-leading accounts, including many in the medical sector.



"Luminetx Corporation went through an extensive search process to locate and partner with a manufacturer," said Mark Darty, Luminetx executive vice president of research, development and manufacturing. "Of 14 original quotes, the Plexus offering represented the best value for Luminetx in consideration of quality, price, and level of responsiveness to our technology and business needs. Luminetx was favorably impressed by the breadth and depth of engineering, manufacturing and service capabilities of Plexus."



"We understand the impact that the VeinViewer technology will have within the healthcare industry, and we are very pleased to have been selected to manufacture such a revolutionary product," said Dean Foate, president and CEO for Plexus Corporation.



VeinViewer has been attracting keen interest from leading national figures in phlebology, sclerotherapy, dermatology, phlebotomy, pediatric venipuncture (i.e., blood collection, IV-PICC line insertions), interventional radiology, plastic surgery and other specialty medical segments where venous access is critical to patient comfort and practitioner success.

"Selection of a world-class manufacturer of medical products like Plexus is a significant milestone," said Jim Phillips, president and CEO of Luminetx. "We have pursued an aggressive schedule from concept to commercialization, and we are on track to accomplish our goals."