Kongsberg sign new order in Croatia

Kongsberg signed a new Contract today with Ðuro Ðaković Specijalna vozila d.d. for an order of additional Protector Remote Weapon Stations for the Croatian Army.

These Protector Remote Weapon Stations will be installed on the AMV platform that is license produced by Ðuro Ðaković Specijalna vozila d.d.



The value of the new contract is just over NOK 100 million (EUR 13.15 million).