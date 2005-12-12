RoHS compliance leads to increased<br> processing time for PCBs

According to an article in Electronic News the gathered RoHS related adaptions in the various PCB manufacturing processes may longer the processing times in PCB manufacturing.

One contributing factor to that is that new types of laminates will be required since the new RoHS compliant processes comes with higher process temperatures. The new laminates may also require changes in drilling programs with variations in drill feed and speed rates, which could lead to additional time requirements. After the drilling when the boards are de-smeared the boards may require longer dwell times in the electroless processes.