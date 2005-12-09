DAPC selects Schmoll drilling system

Dave Howard, Vice President of Sales for Burkle North America's FabFour Group, announced today that DAPC (Dynamic and Proto Circuits Inc.) in Canada, has placed an order for a Schmoll model MX-1 drilling system.

This machine will have the advanced “intelligent” vision feature for Optical Innerlayer Registration (OIR). Also included will be the high speed, high torque “Synchronous” spindles unique to the Schmoll and Posalux product line. With the addition of this machine, DAPC will have blind hole, micro drilling capability as well as the ultimate in accuracy. The machine was chosen by DAPC for its optics, speed and small drill hole capabilities.



Schmoll Maschinen, located in Rödermark , Germany is part of Bürkle's FabFour Machinery Alliance consisting of Bürkle Lamination and Coating Systems, Posalux high volume drilling and routing systems and Bacher Registration and Exposure Systems.