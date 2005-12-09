Sectra receives another order

Desert Orthopaedic Center, the largest and most established orthopedic group in the Las Vegas area, has selected the medical IT company Sectra as their PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) provider.

Earlier this year Sectra signed a contract with Desert Orthopaedic Center to deploy its enterprise PACS solution. The solution is now in full clinical use at each of Desert Orthopaedic Center's two main locations.



“Desert Orthopaedic Center chose Sectra's Orthopedic PACS solution due to Sectra's ability to customize and enhance workflow, for its architectural stability and proven outcomes in demanding installations,” says Desert Orthopaedic Center's PACS System Administrator, Brien Vokits. “Sectra worked with our team of staff and physicians to ensure the PACS system was tightly integrated with our other critical information systems, and that we had the level of customization required to optimize our workflow,” he adds.



Sectra has deployed the full suite of Sectra's Orthopedic PACS offering at Desert Orthopaedic Center, including its orthopedic pre-operative planning tools and tight integration with Desert Orthopaedic Center's Practice Management system.



“Our ability to effectively deploy our orthopedic PACS solutions at a practice the size and stature of Desert Orthopaedic Center demonstrates our product strength and our organization's commitment to the Orthopedic PACS industry,” says Dr. John Goble, President of Sectra North America Inc.