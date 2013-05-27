© saniphoto-dreamstime.com

Ray of hope for aleo solar

aleo solar AG is holding initial meetings with potential investors on the acquisition of a majority interest in the solar module manufacturer.

Majority shareholder Robert Bosch GmbH declared its withdrawal from the crystalline photovoltaics sector at the end of March.



Since then, a buyer has been sought for the Bosch Group’s shares (90.7 percent) in aleo solar AG.



“We have received several serious enquiries from the industry, and are currently examining them,” explains York zu Putlitz, CEO/CFO of aleo solar AG. “We are holding meetings with several interested parties. Potential investors have already visited our production facility in Prenzlau, Brandenburg. A buyer is to be determined by the end of the third quarter of 2013.” Regardless of this sale, Robert Bosch GmbH has ensured that it will finance aleo solar AG until the end of March, 2014.



aleo solar is one of Germany’s top three solar module manufacturers and has been producing in Prenzlau, Brandenburg for over ten years.