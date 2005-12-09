VectorGuard reaches<br> 700 frames in service

DEK has announced total sales of its VectorGuard™ system for frameless stencils have now exceeded 700 units world-wide since its introduction in 2004 with the technology following an aggressive roadmap that will catalyse ongoing efficiency and performance enhancements.

New VectorGuard variants are also scheduled, featuring enhanced traceability technologies and semiconductor wafer-level resolution.



Speaking from the DEK booth at Productronica 2005, VectorGuard product manager Michael Zahn attributed the technology's success to the extensive resources DEK has committed, including active product management to drive and co-ordinate research and development, and to build partnerships with technology developers and selected licensees.



Stressing that continuous and rapid evolution of VectorGuard will also allow licensees to serve more customers and address more markets with cost-effective, convenient and high-performance solutions, Zahn underlined how licensees, technology partners, end users and DEK applications staff all contribute to improving the breed. “We listen intensively to all members of this global team, to improve the performance and extend the applications of the VectorGuard frame system and foils,” he explained. “The imperative is to deliver innovations in rapid succession; a goal that can only be met by the intensive, directed focus of all involved.



Currently, 70% of VectorGuard frames in service are used within Europe. “VectorGuard will continue to advance quickly, in performance terms as well as the capabilities and processes supported,” added Zahn. “Our roadmap will enable VectorGuard to deliver the best performing, most efficient solution to the needs of an increasingly diverse range of customers globally.”



VectorGuard foils for screen printing are lightweight and compact frameless stencils. These are available in a number of technologies including laser cut stainless steel, as well as the new nickel VectorGuard stencils specifically developed for lead-free screen printing. Storage is convenient since there is no frame.