Avnet Ranked on InformationWeek 500

Avnet Inc. is ranked No. 13 on the InformationWeek 500 list of the nation's best users of information technology. The company is ranked first in the distribution industry and is one of only two distributors ranked in the top 100.

'The 17th annual InformationWeek 500 celebrates innovation and leading companies who use business technology to build change-embracing cultures, to improve business processes, to increase productivity, to make customers happier and more loyal,' said Stephanie Stahl, editor in chief at InformationWeek.



'Ranking No. 13 on the InformationWeek 500 validates the great work accomplished through the combination of foresight from Avnet's business units and the technical expertise and hard work of the IT organization,' said Steve Phillips, chief information officer at Avnet. 'Working together, we continue to create a strategic competitive advantage for Avnet as well as its customers and partners.'



Avnet was recognized for an order management system developed by its Global Information Solutions (GIS) group that integrates configuration, quoting, lead-tracking and ordering information in a single portal that is available around the clock. Called Request to Order, the system has increased productivity by 20 percent, enticing 75 percent of one business unit's customers to adopt it.



Another GIS project singled out was Avnet's Quote Management System, which automates part of the quoting process, reducing line items sent between sales team members by more than 2.5 million per year in North America. More importantly, on-time delivery jumped from 51 percent to 86 percent, creating a surge in customer satisfaction that exceeded Avnet's standards.

