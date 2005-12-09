Nokia establish "flagship store"

According to the Finnish news agency YLE, global mobile phone provider Nokia is establishing a new business unit for sales of its mobile products in its own concept stores.

Nokia will call their new concept stores "flagship store". Nokia aims to establish the stores in several big cities around the world.



Since Nokia's customers now will be able to test the products and services immediately when visiting the stores Nokia hopes to take benefit from the direct feedback the customers will give to Nokia in the stores. The feedback received will be used for product improvement and development.