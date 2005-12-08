Farnell opens engineering laboratory

Farnell InOne has opened an electronic design engineering laboratory which will serve as a centre for the UK industry exploration and excellence.

The lab is based in Farnell In-One's headquarter in Leeds, UK. It will provide a hub for training and in-depth analysis on the latest industry issues as well as for new product demonstrations from the world's leading manufacturers.



The lab serve as a venue for forums and workshops on the latest industry issues. A series of lectures, seminars and demonstrations in the lab are planned for next year. The lab will also serve as a location for UK based manufacturers to hold product launches as well as training.

