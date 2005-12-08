Ericsson's major 3-deal not expected<br>to give jobs to manufacturing business

According to Swedish public service radio Ericsson's recently announced major deal with 3 is not expected to give further jobs to Ericsson's manufacturing of base stations in Kumla.

The recently announced major deal with 3 will only concern services and not supplying of base stations which are manufactured at the Swedish plant in Kumla. Through this deal Ericsson will also take over about 1000 employees from 3's business.