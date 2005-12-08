Former Flextronics business laying off 400

According to what.se the former Flextronics business, Relacom is planning lay-offs concerning 400 employees in Sweden during 2006. In addition the company will throw away 80 employees pension deals.

Relacom's Swedish management is expecting lay-offs of about 400 employees during the next year. About 80 former Flextronics employees who now have been transferred to Relacom will also lose their pension deals. This would be one part of the cost savings.



