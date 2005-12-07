Nokia expands in Hungary

Finland based telecom giant Nokia, will increase the number of staff at its Budapest Research and Development Center.

Nokia will not specify how many new jobs that would be created. The current workforce at the Budapest Center is 400 employees. The move is part of Nokia's plan to expand its Hungarian R&D operation in an effort to explore new technologies such as voice-to-text messaging. Nokia has R&D Centers in 12 countries, with a total of 20,000 employees.

