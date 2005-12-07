Orbis to represent Alloptic

Orbis Oy has signed a principal agreement with American Alloptic and will begin representation of the company's passive optical network access solutions in Finland, Sweden and the Baltic countries.

Alloptic's solutions will complement Orbis' product portfolio especially in "fiber-to-the-premises" environment, as the operators will now be able to acquire all necessary equipment from Orbis, i.e. cable, supplies and now also active components.



The principal agreement is in line with Orbis' strategy and complements the existing product portfolio remarkably. According to the One-Stop-Shopping principle Orbis increases its product portfolio to enable customers to do all purchases from one address.



