Jabil's Q2 recorded a 4.3 % revenue increase

© fouquin-christophe-dreamstime.com

For the second quarter, Jabil reported revenue of USD 4.4 billion, an increase of 4.3 percent over the second quarter of fiscal 2012.

Jabil's three reporting segments delivered the following year over year revenue results:

Diversified Manufacturing Services grew 11 percent.

Enterprise & Infrastructure increased 12 percent.

High Velocity declined 15 percent.

Segment Revenue Guidance:

Diversified Manufacturing Services to remain consistent.

Enterprise & Infrastructure to remain consistent.

High Velocity to increase 13 percent.

"We are pleased with these results for the quarter, despite the obviously challenging macro environment," said Jabil's Chief Executive Officer, Mark T. Mondello. "During the quarter we made great progress on the Nypro acquisition and believe the market opportunities of our combined capabilities are considerable," said Mondello. "We look forward to a successful completion of this deal in our fourth fiscal quarter."Net revenue for the second quarter was USD 4.4 billion compared to 4.2 billion for the same period last year. GAAP operating income landed on USD 149 million in Q2 of 2013 – slightly down from the same period last year of 150.2 million. GAAP net income was USD 88.5 million during Q2 of 2013 – down from 97.7 in Q2 of 2012.Core operating income was USD 170.2 million during Q2 of 2013, down from 176.2 million during the same period of 2012. Core earnings ended on USD 109.3 million for the second quarter of 2013 - down from 123.2 million for Q2 2012.