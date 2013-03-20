© sergey pesterev dreamstime.com

Missing components delay HTC One

The new HTC flagship smartphone – HTC One – seems to be delayed. HTC is said to have lost the Tier1 status with component suppliers.

For Taiwanese HTC Corp, this is indeed bad news. With sales falling last year, HTC is rumoured to have revised its component purchases; especially for its phones. An executive has told Wall Street Journal now that this has led suppliers to remove HTC from the Tier1 customer list.



Because of this, it has been harder for HTC to secure components, including metal casings and camera parts. HTC One has – by analysts – been regarded as a last ditch attempt to challenge mighty Apple and Samsung. And HTC One was set to reach the market slightly ahead of Samsungs new S4.



However, with the delays HTC is now facing, the pre-orders will be fulfilled by the end of March, and a roll out on more markets will follow in April, according to the Wall Street Journal source. This is almost at the same time as Samsung's S4 is set to reach the market.



The bad news have pressured Chief Executive Peter Chou, who according to the WSJ article, might have to step down if the new smartphone should fail.