© solstudio dreamstime.com Electronics Production | March 19, 2013
Murata looses CAFC decision
Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Murata Electronics North America, Inc. and Murata Power Solutions, Inc. announce that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) issued the appeal decision on March 13, 2013 in a patent infringement case brought by SynQor, Inc.
The CAFC affirmed the original judgment that was issued by the Eastern District of Texas, Marshall Division ("EDTX") on August 17, 2011.
SynQor sued Murata on November 13, 2007 in EDTX and alleged that certain of Murata's bus converters (accused bus converters) infringe four U.S. patents owned by SynQor. On August 17, 2011, EDTX issued the final judgment. Murata appealed the final judgment of EDTX to the CAFC.
Contents of the original judgment
"Murata is now discussing our future plan, including request for reconsideration and further appeal, with our attorneys. The decision issued by CAFC affirming the final judgment of EDTX has little or no effect on Murata’s business", a press release reads.
SynQor sued Murata on November 13, 2007 in EDTX and alleged that certain of Murata's bus converters (accused bus converters) infringe four U.S. patents owned by SynQor. On August 17, 2011, EDTX issued the final judgment. Murata appealed the final judgment of EDTX to the CAFC.
Contents of the original judgment
- The accused bus converters infringe four U.S. patents owned by SynQor.
- SynQor is awarded damages of about 20.98 million US dollars against Murata.
"Murata is now discussing our future plan, including request for reconsideration and further appeal, with our attorneys. The decision issued by CAFC affirming the final judgment of EDTX has little or no effect on Murata’s business", a press release reads.
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments