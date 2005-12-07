Fluke Agrees to Acquire Visual Networks

Fluke Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Visual Networks, Inc. for $1.83 per share, reflecting a total purchase price of approximately $75 million in cash, including transaction costs and net of estimated cash to be acquired.

The closing of the transaction is subject to Visual Networks shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. Visual Networks will become a part of Danaher's Fluke Networks business.



Visual Networks, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, United States, is a leading provider of network test and application performance management solutions. The company's technologies enable enterprises to reliably and securely manage the delivery and performance of key applications such as Voice over IP (VoIP) across their infrastructures. The company had revenues of approximately $52 million in 2004.



"The anticipated acquisition of Visual Networks will be a significant step in the evolution of Fluke Networks' Enterprise vision as we continue to position ourselves for leadership in the network and application analysis market," said Chris Odell, Fluke Networks president. "Both Fluke Networks' product lines and market coverage are expected to be strengthened by this acquisition. As a result of the acquisition, we expect to be able to provide increased benefits and capabilities to enterprise

customers that manage their own networks or outsource to a managed service provider."