Massive Dynamics to acquire PrintForge 3D

Massive Dynamics announces that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire PrintForge 3D, a Hong-Kong based developer of 3D printers and related accessories.

The acquisition of PrintForge 3D will help Massive to secure its position in the rapidly expanding additive manufacturing industry. PrintForge 3D will acquire, develop, and refine 3D Printers, scanners and related software with the objective of becoming a One Stop Shop for the additive manufacturing industry.



"There can be no doubt about the explosive growth ahead for the additive manufacturing industry," said Oscar Hines, President. "The applications for 3D printing are virtually unlimited; in time 3D printing will usher in a paradigm shift in the way consumers interact with the manufacturing economy.”



“We look forward to working with PrintForge over the next several months to launch their line of 3D printers and accessories into the US market; while completing the mutual due diligence required for execution of the definitive acquisition agreement,” concluded Hines.