Ammonia accident at Aixtron plant

Up to 90 firefighters were called out to deal with a chemical spill at Aixtron in Herzogenrath.

A leakage of ammonia halted production at the Aixtron plant and firefighters where called out to quickly prevent the spread of the chemical.



The cause of the spill is not yet certain, but it is believed to be due to a defect at the plant. The leak is now under control no ammonia could be detected outside the production hall, reports Die Welt.