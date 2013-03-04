© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Quote of the Day: 'I’m very interested in BlackBerry customers.'

Stephen Elop has high hopes and plans for the Finnish mobile phone company that he leads. BlackBerry customers seem to be a target group.

True, Mr Elop did in fact talk about Enterprise customers; a segment that RIM (now BlackBerry) has traditionally been strong in. And the Nokia boss wants to lure these enterprise customers away to Nokia and its Windows phones.



Targeting enterprise also means that selling once gives high volumes and when asked during an interview with Bloomberg, Elop wasn’t shy with his answer. "I get asked a lot of questions about this relative to BlackBerry, and what I’ll say is: I’m very interested in BlackBerry customers."