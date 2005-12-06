Electronics Production | December 06, 2005
Ericsson, 3 ink Mega Deal over 3G
The mobile media company, 3, and Ericsson today announced they have entered into an exclusive managed services partnership. Under the agreement, Ericsson will be responsible for the management of the 3 network and its IT infrastructure in the UK.
This is the largest managed services partnership contract signed by Ericsson to date and one of the largest ever signed in the industry.
Under the new partnership, 3 will retain ownership of the network and IT assets, as well as responsibility for the strategic direction of the network and IT infrastructure. Ericsson will be responsible for the management, operation and performance of that network and IT infrastructure. A supply of equipment, additional technology and related services, is also part of the future relationship.
The innovative seven-year partnership is the first agreement of its type in the UK. The agreement ensures Ericsson will operate the network to the highest standards, while enabling 3 to manage and
control its cost base, thereby enhancing the company's platform for growth.
Ericsson has managed services partnerships already in place with 3 in Australia and Italy, where it manages 3's multi-vendor networks and service delivery environments and in Sweden where it manages 3's messaging platform. This new contract delivers further synergies for both parties.
Bob Fuller, CEO of 3 UK said: "We are very pleased to be announcing this innovative partnership with Ericsson. This is an important step in the implementation of our strategy and means we can focus on our core business of providing a convergence of communications, entertainment and information to our customers. 3 will continue to lead the development of 3G services."
He added: "Ericsson is a managed service specialist and a long-term and trusted partner for 3. This agreement is not just the most efficient way to own and manage infrastructure of this kind, but also
the way to deliver the best possible service to our growing customer base. We are delighted that Ericsson will be bringing its extensive management expertise to the 3 network."
Carl-Henric Svanberg, President and CEO of Ericsson, said: "We are very proud to be entrusted with the responsibility for the ongoing management of 3's multi-vendor network in the UK. This further
strengthens our partnership with Hutchison Whampoa Group. The partnership also means that Ericsson has reached another significant milestone - with this agreement, we will now manage networks that in total serve more than 50 million subscribers worldwide."
He went on to say: "This is proof of our managed services leadership. We see a growing trend towards managed services, enabling operators to become more successful in a very competitive marketplace. Our extensive experience and expertise, gained from more than 55 managed
services contracts with operators around the world, allows us to offer significant cost savings and optimized network quality through global economies of scale and best practice methods, systems and
tools."
As well as taking charge of the management, maintenance and expansion of 3's network and IT infrastructure, Ericsson will be responsible for the ongoing radio network rollout, the maintenance of the existing 6,300 radio sites and the management of the core network and operations centre.
Over one thousand 3 employees from the network and IT functions will be transferred to Ericsson. Ericsson will benefit from one of the most experienced 3G technical teams in the world and the focus will be on developing and growing the roles that are transferring.
Under the new partnership, 3 will retain ownership of the network and IT assets, as well as responsibility for the strategic direction of the network and IT infrastructure. Ericsson will be responsible for the management, operation and performance of that network and IT infrastructure. A supply of equipment, additional technology and related services, is also part of the future relationship.
The innovative seven-year partnership is the first agreement of its type in the UK. The agreement ensures Ericsson will operate the network to the highest standards, while enabling 3 to manage and
control its cost base, thereby enhancing the company's platform for growth.
Ericsson has managed services partnerships already in place with 3 in Australia and Italy, where it manages 3's multi-vendor networks and service delivery environments and in Sweden where it manages 3's messaging platform. This new contract delivers further synergies for both parties.
Bob Fuller, CEO of 3 UK said: "We are very pleased to be announcing this innovative partnership with Ericsson. This is an important step in the implementation of our strategy and means we can focus on our core business of providing a convergence of communications, entertainment and information to our customers. 3 will continue to lead the development of 3G services."
He added: "Ericsson is a managed service specialist and a long-term and trusted partner for 3. This agreement is not just the most efficient way to own and manage infrastructure of this kind, but also
the way to deliver the best possible service to our growing customer base. We are delighted that Ericsson will be bringing its extensive management expertise to the 3 network."
Carl-Henric Svanberg, President and CEO of Ericsson, said: "We are very proud to be entrusted with the responsibility for the ongoing management of 3's multi-vendor network in the UK. This further
strengthens our partnership with Hutchison Whampoa Group. The partnership also means that Ericsson has reached another significant milestone - with this agreement, we will now manage networks that in total serve more than 50 million subscribers worldwide."
He went on to say: "This is proof of our managed services leadership. We see a growing trend towards managed services, enabling operators to become more successful in a very competitive marketplace. Our extensive experience and expertise, gained from more than 55 managed
services contracts with operators around the world, allows us to offer significant cost savings and optimized network quality through global economies of scale and best practice methods, systems and
tools."
As well as taking charge of the management, maintenance and expansion of 3's network and IT infrastructure, Ericsson will be responsible for the ongoing radio network rollout, the maintenance of the existing 6,300 radio sites and the management of the core network and operations centre.
Over one thousand 3 employees from the network and IT functions will be transferred to Ericsson. Ericsson will benefit from one of the most experienced 3G technical teams in the world and the focus will be on developing and growing the roles that are transferring.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments