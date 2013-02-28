© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Companies appeal cartel fines

Remember the CRT cartel that was fined by the The European Commission? As it turns out, the companies involved in the cartel is now fighting back and have appealed to the court.

To refresh your memory: For almost ten years, between 1996 and 2006, these companies fixed prices, shared markets, allocated customers between themselves and restricted their output. One cartel concerned colour picture tubes used for televisions and the other one colour display tubes used in computer monitors.



The appeals were filed with the EU General Court in Luxembourg, which is the second-highest tribunal within the EU.



Companies included: LG Electronics, Philips, Samsung SDI and Toshiba.