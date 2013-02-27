© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

BB electronics gets new CEO

Carsten Christensen, currently the company’s COO, is to be the new CEO of Danish EMS-provider BB Electronics.

“BB Electronics has been through an adjustment process, after a large customer decided to place the majority of their production with another provider. This was the result of a Group decision following a change of ownership of the customer,” says Ole Steen Andersen, chairman of the board at BB Electronics. “We have therefore been working on a new strategy over the last six months and, in this context, adjusted our organisation in both Denmark and China. Trimming top management is a natural consequence of this and this means, unfortunately, that Knud Andersen will be leaving the company.”



“Knud Andersen has made an enormous contribution over more than seven years, among other things restructuring production in Denmark and achieving profitability at BB Electronics’ production facility in China. We have now reached a stage where it makes sense for Knud Andersen to hand the baton on to Carsten Christensen,” finishes Ole Steen Andersen.



“I’ve really enjoyed my time at BB Electronics, which is a company with incredibly dedicated and skilled employees,” says Knud Andersen. “I’ve personally been involved in launching the new strategy and have therefore also played a part in rendering my own job superfluous. This gives me the opportunity to throw myself into new challenges, and that’s something I’m really looking forward to.”



The change in management is happening at the same time as BB Electronics is preparing for the future with the new strategy. The main thrust of the plan is to further develop and strengthen relationships with existing customers and increase profitability. This will be achieved by retaining development, sales and production at the head office in Horsens, Denmark, but also by relocating a number of activities to the subsidiary in China.



Carsten Christensen, who has been employed at BB Electronics since 2008, will take up his new position on 1 March 2013. Carsten Christensen has over 25 years’ experience of the electronics industry, including at Flextronics, a global electronics company.



He says: “The decline in revenue is of course noticeable but, at the same time, we are experiencing a very stable and rising volume of orders from our other customers, and our strategy going forward is therefore firmly focused on serving our existing customer base. We concentrate on being the best in the industry when it comes to providing administrative services and complex solutions in small and medium-sized series, and this has proved to be a very strong starting point, making BB Electronics’ business model sustainable in both the short and long term.”



The current CEO, Knud Andersen, will remain at the disposal of BB Electronics for a transitional period.