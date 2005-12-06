Foxconn plans to float PCB affiliate

Foxconn Advanced Technology Inc., a Printed Circuit Board affiliate of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., is planning an IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

According to Yahoo! Finance, the float is scheduled until the first half of 2006. Foxconn Advanced Technology is one of Taiwan's largest PCB makers, with Nokia and Motorola among its largest customers. Hon Hai holds a 45% stake in Foxconn Advanced Technology.

