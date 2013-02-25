© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com

Zutron acquires Teknoflex

Zutron UK Ltd announces that it has completed the acquisition of Teknoflex.

Teknoflex, which is now operating as a new company under the name of Teknoflex Interconnect Solutions Limited, specialises in the manufacture of flexible, sculptured and flex-rigid multilayer circuits, assembling components, connectors and LED’s onto flexible materials.



Teknoflex Interconnect Solutions Ltd will continue to serve its customer base, within industries such as aerospace, defence, medical, industrial, transportation and renewable energy.