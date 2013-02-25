© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Arrow and IMST agree on wireless cooperation

Arrow Electronics and IMST, a development service provider for wireless systems and manufacturer of radio modules based in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany, have signed a cooperation agreement.

In future, Arrow will market and distribute IMST`s wireless modules. As part of the agreement, Arrow offers its customers design support and certifications for wireless solutions.



“Thanks to the extensive presence of Arrow in the European markets and the commitment of its field application engineers, new opportunities for the use of our radio modules are opening up for us,” says Heinz Syrzisko, head of Wireless Solutions at IMST.



“With IMST as part of our EMEA engineering solution centre, we can now offer our customers support both in the development and in the international certification of wireless products,” says David Spragg, vice president of engineering for Arrow in EMEA. “The know-how and experience of IMST in the sphere of wireless power offer us new areas of activity in the market.”