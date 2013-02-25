© kornwa dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 25, 2013
Scanfil has a new CEO
Scanfil plc’s Board of Directors has appointed Mr Petteri Jokitalo, M.Sc. (Eng) as the company’s new CEO.
Jokitalo is the current Sales Director of EMS Oy. He started in that position on 10 January 2012. Previous positions held by Jokitalo: CEO of Meka Pro Oy in 2007–2011, Scanfil Plc, executive tasks related to sales and marketing in 2003–2007, and Nokia Networks, international tasks in 1998–2003.
Jokitalo will start in the position on 1 April 2013. Harri Takanen will be the CEO of the company until that time. The CEO contract termination of Harri Takanen, the current CEO, will not cause any expenses to the company.
Jorma J. Takanen, Chairman of the Board: ”Harri Takanen has had a distinguished, successful career in different positions within Scanfil Group in Finland and abroad. His comprehensive know-how will remain available for us through the Board. Petteri Jokitalo is very familiar with the company, the industry and our client base. I am confident that he will be a dynamic leader who can further strengthen Scanfil's traditionally good position in the contract manufacturing market. I wish Petteri success in his new, demanding post."
Petteri Jokitalo: "The contract manufacturing industry has faced massive changes in recent years. Being a flexible operator and with competent employees Scanfil has managed to retain its market position. I am confident that we can still improve the company's competitiveness and increase the market share in the contract manufacturing market."
Jokitalo will start in the position on 1 April 2013. Harri Takanen will be the CEO of the company until that time. The CEO contract termination of Harri Takanen, the current CEO, will not cause any expenses to the company.
Jorma J. Takanen, Chairman of the Board: ”Harri Takanen has had a distinguished, successful career in different positions within Scanfil Group in Finland and abroad. His comprehensive know-how will remain available for us through the Board. Petteri Jokitalo is very familiar with the company, the industry and our client base. I am confident that he will be a dynamic leader who can further strengthen Scanfil's traditionally good position in the contract manufacturing market. I wish Petteri success in his new, demanding post."
Petteri Jokitalo: "The contract manufacturing industry has faced massive changes in recent years. Being a flexible operator and with competent employees Scanfil has managed to retain its market position. I am confident that we can still improve the company's competitiveness and increase the market share in the contract manufacturing market."
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments