Scanfil has a new CEO

Scanfil plc’s Board of Directors has appointed Mr Petteri Jokitalo, M.Sc. (Eng) as the company’s new CEO.

Jokitalo is the current Sales Director of EMS Oy. He started in that position on 10 January 2012. Previous positions held by Jokitalo: CEO of Meka Pro Oy in 2007–2011, Scanfil Plc, executive tasks related to sales and marketing in 2003–2007, and Nokia Networks, international tasks in 1998–2003.



Jokitalo will start in the position on 1 April 2013. Harri Takanen will be the CEO of the company until that time. The CEO contract termination of Harri Takanen, the current CEO, will not cause any expenses to the company.



Jorma J. Takanen, Chairman of the Board: ”Harri Takanen has had a distinguished, successful career in different positions within Scanfil Group in Finland and abroad. His comprehensive know-how will remain available for us through the Board. Petteri Jokitalo is very familiar with the company, the industry and our client base. I am confident that he will be a dynamic leader who can further strengthen Scanfil's traditionally good position in the contract manufacturing market. I wish Petteri success in his new, demanding post."



Petteri Jokitalo: "The contract manufacturing industry has faced massive changes in recent years. Being a flexible operator and with competent employees Scanfil has managed to retain its market position. I am confident that we can still improve the company's competitiveness and increase the market share in the contract manufacturing market."