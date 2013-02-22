© fouquin-christophe-dreamstime.com

Hungarian industrial production figures down

December was a sour month for Hungarian industrial production – a slower demand for communication equipment and consumer electronics left the industry with a production decline.

The industrial output during the December was 7,6% lower then what was recorded a year ago. The decrease mainly resulted from a further drop in demand for above mentioned sections, as well as an output decrease in the transport equipment industry, according to the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (HCSO).



Only four out of thirteen subsections of manufacturing recorded an increase, sadly electronics was not one of them.



Among subsections with a significant weight, the manufacture of transport equipment representing more than one sixth of manufacturing fell by 2.5% in volume in December, this mainly resulted from a drop in the class of manufacture of motor vehicles. The subsection with the second largest weight kept decreasing: the manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products decreased at the highest rate of 26.3%, primarily as a result of a drop in demand for communication equipment and consumer electronics., reports HCSO.