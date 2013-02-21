© stephen-vanhorn-dreamstime.com

Slow iphone 5 sales & Foxconn stops hiring - coincidence?

Foxconn is apparently feeling the slow sales of the iPhone5. The manufacturing giant has now frozen hiring at one of its Shenzhen plants.

The company has put a hold on hiring across several of its plants in China. And while the company claims that the actions taken are not linked to any single client, the anticipated sales of the iPone5 was never met.



The company claims that the decision to temporarily slow down the recruiting, is due to an unprecedented rate of employees returning following the Chinese New Year holiday, according to a report in Reuters.