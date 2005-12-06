Isola to launch IS640-280

Isola Group Sarl announced the launch of the IS640-280. IS640-280 has a nominal dielectric constant of 2.80 at 10 GHz and a dissipation factor of 0.0028 at 10 GHz.

This new Patent pending product is available in 20, 30 and 60 mil thickness configurations. Other thickness configurations may be available on request. IS640-280,IS640-333, IS640-338, IS640-345, IS640-325, IS640-320, and IS640-300 are currently manufactured in Isola's Chandler, Arizona facility.

