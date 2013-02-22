© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Plexus adds Lee Smith to Microelectronics team

Lee Smith has joined Plexus as Market Development Director – Microelectronics. In this new role, Mr. Smith reports directly to Michael Verstegen, Senior Vice President of Global Market Development.

Mr. Smith commented, “I am proud to be a new member of the Plexus team and am confident I can apply 33 years of experience in the microelectronics industry in helping our customers achieve higher system integration in their new products. Through close collaboration with our Boise team we are gaining momentum with our microelectronics strategies and business funnel. We are seeing customers coming to us earlier in their next generation systems planning, and we are using that as an opportunity to continue to provide innovative design and manufacturing solutions through the application of our microelectronics assembly technologies.”



Mr. Smith comes to Plexus from Amkor Technology, Inc. of Chandler, Arizona.