Is there a PS4 on its way?

The entire gaming world is glued to their screens right now, waiting for the PlayStation 2013 event to start. Why you ask? Well, Sony i expected to announce the new PlayStation 4.

So, what can we expect from the PlayStation 4? Hard to tell, as almost everything that circulated around the PS4 are rumours. However, what we do expect – is huge sales figures.



If we were to look at it historically, the PlayStation2 dominated the console market. With sales of more than 150 million units. The PS3 did well, but still came in far behind the success of the PS2. Estimated sales for the PS3 amount to roughly 77 million units. And when it comes to the new PlayStation 4 - why should it would do worse than the PS3?



The PS3 was first released in November of 2006 - a year before the main competitor Xbox 360 entered as the new cool console. After a few years Sony released a slim version of the the PS3 – reviving sales figures. Nintendo came in and challenged all with their Wii unit. But then – a year after the PlayStation Slim version was released - the Xbox 360 slim came and stole the prime spot again.



Most recently, Nintendo released the Wii U and has since November 2012 been the last 'newcomer' among the three major console names.



But if the buzz is in fact true – then Sony would regain the number one spot with the new PlayStation 4.