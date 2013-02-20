Gimcrackery: 'Cool stuff that you don't really need.'

© Wobble Works

Not entirely sure of its practical uses, but what the heck, people have spent money on less. Enter 'World's First 3D Printing Pen'.

Not sure about the name either, the - 3D Doodler - is a small pen-style device that its creators call both a "world's first" and "the most affordable way to 3D print."Can it get you a new smartphone case, self-designed and doodled? No. But you CAN draw your filigrane doodle designs into existence by moving it through the air. Practical uses might not be quite obvious, but there have to be some. 5'816 Kickstarter supporters cannot all be about creating 3D doodles while being on the phone. Right?For some specs - before we launch into a video showing the gadget in action - the 3Doodler uses 3mm ABS or PLA plastic as its "ink" - just like the material used by many other 3D printers - to draw in the air or on surfaces. It’s compact and easy to use, and requires no software or computers. You just plug it into a power socket and can start drawing anything within minutes.So - doodle away.