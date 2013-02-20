© fouquin-christophe-dreamstime.com

Foxconn's tablet domination

Manufacturing giant Foxconn, continues its growth in the tablet OEM business in the fiscal cycle.

The company continues to be the biggest benefactor of the market development due to the manufacturing orders that Foxconn gets from Apple.



Foxconn saw revenues reach a historical high of USD 12 billion in November, representing an on-month growth of 27.6%. Foxconn's December revenues will continue to be strong and the fourth-quarter revenues are likely to exceed USD 33.8 billion, an on-quarter growth over 40%. Sources believe that Foxconn's revenues have been heavily influenced by Apple products and also for the orders that Foxconn has received from Amazon and Microsoft.



Foxconn's Representative said, "It is always good to be the dominator in any of the businesses. We are extremely happy that Foxconn is the leader in tablet OEM business in 2013. We are able to achieve this because of the technology and innovation that Foxconn has in entire product line up."