Juki signs with ESSEGI

Juki announces a long term exclusive co-operation and distribution agreement with storage equipment manufacturer ESSEGI System Service

Juki Automation Systems, a supplier of Pick and Place and complementary SMT production systems in Europe, announces that they have signed a long term exclusive co-operation and distribution agreement with ESSEGI System Service, Vicenza, Italy.



The agreement covers the development, customization and sales of storage systems and accessories in much of Europe. It also foresees the development of additional products in the future.



Juki President Jürg Schüpbach said: “ESSEGI’s products convinced us with their extraordinary quality and innovation. The storage systems of ESSEGI are a perfect addition to our sales portfolio. Our customers can expect a completely integrated storage system at an unbeatable price performance ratio. Of course, Juki grants the usual three-years spare parts warranty together with our well-known and excellent service and support.”



Mr. Matteo Padoan, Sales Director of ESSEGI, commented: “Juki is a famous Pick and Place and complementary SMT production systems supplier throughout Europe. The timing to collaborate with Juki could not be better. This amalgamation offers to our customers the chance to possess a completely closed and swift material flow system within the production. The new Intelligent Storage Management (ISM) elevates the component availability to new dimensions; powerful, software integrated, intelligent and reasonably priced!”