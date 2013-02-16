© destructoid

PS4: Controller prototype has surfaced

On February 20, 2013, Sony is rumoured to present a new Playstation. Now, images of a controller have surfaced that are rumoured to show the new controller.

The new game console - if truly presented next week - could make it to an autumn release.



An image - published at techblog destructoid - seems to show a new controller with a capacitive touch pad. Several unnamed sources are said to have confirmed the authenticity of the image (but claim that the controller is an older prototype).



Instead of Start and Select buttons, the controller seems to have been blessed with a black touchpad. Beneath the touchpad - or what may be just a plain display - Sony seems to have placed a speaker or microphone. A mystery seems to be what the bluish field at the top of the controller should be for.



Well. We have to wait and see now, won't we. February 20th isn't too far off I believe.