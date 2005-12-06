Fingerprint Cards receives order<br> for Japanese IT security product

Fingerprint Cards´ partner in Tokyo, Secure Design Institute Co. Ltd (SDI), has placed its first order. The order value is MSEK 3.3 and concerns Fingerprint Cards´ complete area sensor system to be integrated in SDI´s ITube product series. Deliveries will be carried out during the first half of 2006.

SDI has developed a new IT security product, the ITube, which will be launched in several applications designs. Application areas stretch from Windows logon, a USB memory key for data transportation, identification via Internet to encryption of e-mails. Verification of the user´s identity is done completely within the unit itself using Fingerprint Cards´ embedded system to guarantee maximum security.



”ITube is one of our most interesting volume products; one that we have now developed into a high security product for the IT segment, with Fingerprint Cards´ embedded system for user authentication. We also see good opportunities for Fingerprint Cards´ technology for several of our other products in the future”, says Mr Satoshi Takahashi, President of Secure Design Institute Co. Ltd.