Jim Balsillie sells all BlackBerry shares

The former CEO of Research in Motion, Jim Balsillie, has sold off his stake in the company completely.

Mr. Balsillie was during the end of 2011 – with about 27 million shares – one of the biggest shareholders. But as of now, the former CO has sold off his nearly 5% share of the company, according to a us Securities and Exchange Commission filing.



The sale however, did seemingly not impress stock brokers.