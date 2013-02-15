© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

UPS & Jabil to collaborate

UPS's logistics and distribution business unit and Jabil Aftermarket Services will provide optimized reverse logistics solutions for return and repair programs to OEMs and enterprises on a global scale.

"Jabil is excited to collaborate with UPS," said Hartmut Liebel, chief executive officer, Jabil Aftermarket Services. "By leveraging Jabil's and UPS's complementary aftermarket services and logistics expertise, customers now have access to a comprehensive suite of services from one source that meets all of their unique reverse logistics needs."



"Our customers' supply chains are becoming increasingly complex," said Brad Mitchell, president of UPS global logistics and distribution. "They are looking for industry-leading high-tech aftermarket solutions to build more flexibility and convenience into their returns process. The fact that UPS's collaboration with Jabil already has resulted in success with several world-leading organizations, such as Dell Computers, highlights the value this solution can offer."