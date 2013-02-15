© tom_schmucker-dreamstime.com

Isola and TUC settle patent infringement dispute

Isola USA and Taiwan Union Technology Corp. (TUC) jointly announces that the parties have settled the patent infringement dispute pending in the United States International Trade Commission (USITC).

This agreement will result in the dismissal of the consent order enforcement complaint that Isola USA filed against TUC with the USITC on August 17, 2012 and dissolution of the underlying consent order that was entered against TUC by the USITC on April 10, 2009.



The financial terms of the settlement are confidential but under the terms of the agreement, Isola agreed to provide a license to TUC to use Isola USA’s patents related to the use of talc fillers for the life of those patents in consideration for royalty payments. TUC also agreed to refrain from challenging the validity or enforceability of any of Isola’s talc filler patents for the life of those patents, but TUC does not admit any infringement nor liability with respect to Isola’s talc filler patents.