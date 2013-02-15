© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com PCB | February 15, 2013
Daleba opens new PCB warehouse
Daleba Printed Circuits announces the opening of their second International Warehouse facility, in Boroughbridge, North Yorkshire.
This complements their existing Hertford facility to now give Daleba both a Northern and a Southern base from which to continue their supply and shipping of PCBs.
Daleba’s Operations Director, Richard Butler, spoke at the opening ceremony “…This Northern Warehouse represents the continuation of our expansion plans and gives us the distinct advantage of being able to very rapidly and efficiently distribute to the North of the UK and beyond. The opening of a second warehouse has been planned for sometime and we are pleased to have found a site so close to the Northern airports and to UK motorway routes. This was the next logical step for us….”
Andrew Grisbrooke, Chairman of the TCL Group who owns Daleba, marked the opening saying “..This is a great way to start our 2013 celebrations for our 50th Year Anniversary of PCB Supply”
