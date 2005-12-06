New telecom research unit in Wales

According to the Swedish electronics journal Elektroniktidningen the Welsh University of Swansea, together with the Welsh industry and government, is investing £30 million in a new telecom research centre called Institute of Advanced Telecommunications.

Initially 40 scientists will be hired at the new centre which Swansea University hopes to become one of the most important centres for telecom Research and Development in the world. Within three years the workforce is expected to reach 200 employees.



Research focus will be at telecom for outher space, optical nets and systems, wireless communication and telematic.