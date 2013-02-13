© flynt-dreamstime.com

Former Jabil employee pleads guilty to fraud

A former Jabil employee is facing up to 10 years in federal prison – after pleading guilty for conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

The former employee held a job as a coordinator and a regional relocation program administrator at Jabil's Global Mobility Group in St. Petersburg in during 2010 and 2011, writes a report in the Tampa Bay Business Journal.



The employee however, did not work alone. According to the plea agreement, the employee conspired with various undisclosed individuals to defraud Jabil by requesting relocation benefits for employees which did not exist – the total sum went up to USD 318'765, the report continues.



In addition to this, the employee also files 217 fraudulent income tax returns with the IRS to obtain refunds. The total claim was roughly USD 1.6 million which the IRS paid out USD 551'473 of.