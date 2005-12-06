Partnertech receives new Tomra order

Order from Tomra for an Additional Product Group Tomra, a world-leading developer of systems for returning beverage containers, has asked PartnerTech to manufacture, assemble and distribute an additional group of its reverse vending machines.

Scheduled for delivery in the spring of 2006, the first order is worth approximately 100 million kronor for PartnerTech.



"Ensuring both capacity and quality during our expansion is very important to us," says Harald Henriksen, Senior VP Technology at Tomra. "PartnerTech is integral to that effort."



The agreement is directly related to a number of reverse vending machine orders that Tomra has received from convenience store chains in Germany.



"This is a key strategic deal for us," says PartnerTech CEO Mikael Jonson. "Being so much a part of Tomra's expansion, especially in the German market, is both exciting and challenging."



Tomra and PartnerTech started working together last May on the Uno reverse vending machine. PartnerTech's plants in Sweden and Poland will start handling the new product group right away.