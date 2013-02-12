© olgalis dreamstime.com

iPhone5S spotted in leaked images?

A Chinese website has posted what it claims to be photographs of Apple's new smartphone - dubbed iPhone5S.

The series of photographs appear to show a device very similar to the iPhone5 in various stages of assembly. It is also claimed that the photographs are coming out of a Foxconn facility in China.



Most know that Foxconn is THE major manufacturing partner for Apple. However, there is no way to verify the authenticity of those pictures. For all we know these phones could come from a factory manufacturing iPhone knock-offs or have sprung from the overactive mind of a clever marketing guy.



Other reports coming out of China have also indicated that the Cupertino-based heavy weight plans to release an update to the iPhone5 - similar to what was done with the iPhone4 - dubbing the device iPhone 5S. An entirely new smartphone - a 5-inch device called iPhone6 - will be introduced later this year.



As usual, no word from neither Foxconn nor Apple on the subject matter.