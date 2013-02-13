© enruta dreamstime.com

Aegis appoints VP of Sales Worldwide

Aegis Software has appointed Paul Price as Vice President of Sales Worldwide. With the doubling of company size and worldwide offices following our acquisition of diplan, this appointment is part of Aegis’ structuring to ensure proper management of this growth.

His responsibilities include management of all sales channels and personnel worldwide. He will also be ensuring uniformity to Aegis’ sales structures and policies around the world. Paul comes to this Vice President position from his role as Director of Aegis Asia, where he worked to form local teams and designed and instituted regional policies and procedures.



His strategic directions delivered the exponential growth of the division and firmly established Aegis’ operations in Asia. Prior to this role, Paul managed Aegis’ sales for the Western Americas, developing the regional revenue as well as structuring the sales network to support it.



During this time, Paul was responsible for many of Aegis’ successes in sales to Tier 1, multi-national and world-wide organizations. Overall, he has enjoyed 12 years’ sales experience across manufacturing markets with Aegis, consistently delivering exceptional sales growth.



His appointment comes just as Aegis’ all new FactoryLogix system comes to the market. Integration of the worldwide sales force is critical to rapidly establishing this revolutionary product as the market share leader in all major manufacturing markets.



Commenting on his new role, Paul said: "I am greatly looking forward to building on my strategic development and sales experience, and on Aegis’ sterling reputation in electronics manufacturing to continue growth across our manufacturing markets around the world."





Paul will be reporting directly to Jason Spera, Aegis’ CEO. Jason commented on the new appointment, saying "This is a very exciting opportunity for Aegis as well as for Paul. The Company is currently going through rapid development and expansion, with its recent acquisition of diplan and current launch of FactoryLogix. Paul’s long experience in strategic development as well as sales will be essential to managing this growth in a manner that is good for our customers and our Company."